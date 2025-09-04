King Charles jokes ‘bits don’t work so well after 70’ during hospital visit

King Charles III has admitted during a visit to a hospital that “bits don’t work so well after the age of 70”.

After officially opening Midland Metropolitan University Hospital on Wednesday (3 September), Charles spoke with patients, staff and volunteers at the 736-bed facility in Smethwick.

Speaking to 85-year-old patient Jacqueline Page, who told him she was “wearing out”, he replied: “This is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already. The bits don't work so well when you get past 70.”

The King apologised for not being able to visit a few months ago, when his planned trip to Birmingham was delayed due to cancer treatment.