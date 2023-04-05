King Charles and Camilla enjoy gin and macarons on trip to Malton

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, enjoyed sampling gin, macarons, gelato, and banana bread during a trip to Malton.

The royal couple paid a visit to the North Yorkshire foodie destination on Wednesday where they toured six local food and drink producers at Talbot Yard Food Court.

After the tour kicked off the Rare Bird Distillery, Charles remarked as he entered: “Nothing more fun than a gin distillery."

Invitations to King Charles's coronation unveiled that Camilla's title will be Queen Camilla.

