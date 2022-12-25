King Charles III paid tribute to multi-faith unity in his first-ever Christmas Day message as sovereign.

“Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras, have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support,” he said.

This is a time of “great anxiety and hardship,” he said, as people face conflict, famine, and natural disasters.

In an apparent nod to the cost-of-living crisis, the King also sympathised with those struggling to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm.”

It marked the first-ever televised Christmas Day message by a King in the UK.

Sign up for our newsletters.