King Charles does surprising impression to impress his grandchildren, Queen reveals

King Charles impresses his grandchildren with his very own Harry Potter impressions, Queen Camilla has revealed.

Speaking in her first The Queen’s Reading Room podcast, which was released on Monday (8 January), the Queen spoke of her enjoyment of reading Harry Potter.

When asked which book she liked to read to her grandchildren the most, she said: “The one I enjoyed reading more than anything else was Harry Potter.

“I cannot mimic voices for love or money, I am completely hopeless, but my husband can do all the voices.”