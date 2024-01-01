King Charles and Queen Camilla share new behind-the-scenes video

King Charles and Queen Camilla surprised fans with a new behind-the-scenes video to mark the start of 2024.

The video shows the couple’s highlights from the last 12 months, including footage from the King’s “Carriage Cam” and their trip to Kenya.

It also features appearances from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Shared on Instagram to their 13 million followers on Monday (1 January), they captioned the post: “Thank you for all the warm welcomes up and down the country, and around the world, in 2023.

“Wishing everyone a very happy 2024!”