King Charles tells veteran to ‘keep drinking whisky’ during Lancaster Castle visit

King Charles made a memorable visit to Lancaster Castle on 9 June where he advised 101-year-old veteran Richard Brock to "keep drinking whisky”.

The monarch, who remembered Brock from last year's D-Day commemorations in Normandy, engaged in a heartfelt exchange during the reception at the castle.

The King also participated in the traditional “ceremony of keys" outside the historic castle, a custom dating back to Queen Victoria in 1851 and last observed by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015.

While managing his cancer treatment, Charles continued his royal duties, also visiting local businesses and the newly created Whitewell Coronation Woodland Garden in the Forest of Bowland.