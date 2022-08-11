CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after laying off employees

A CEO of a company that specialises in optimising LinkedIn post has been criticised for posting a crying selfie on the platform after laying off some of his employess.

Braden Wallake, CEO of HyperSocial in Columbus, Ohio, shared the “vulnerable” image on Tuesday, 9 August, after letting staff members go.

The viral post led to a debate in the comments, with some branding Wallake as “out of touch.”

“I just want people to see, that not every CEO out there is cold-hearted and doesn’t care when he/she [has] to lay people off,” Wallake said.

