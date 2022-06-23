London Underground worker lets train-obsessed toddler make announcement

A train-loving toddler's dreams came true as a London Underground staff member let him make an announcement.

Adorable footage shows five-year-old Sami Sementilli announcing a train's arrival at Bank station and warning passengers to stay back from the platform's edge.

Sami's mother Ifat said that she was explaining to her son what Tube staff do, when the worker overheard them and offered Sami the chance to help.

"He was so friendly and sweet with my son. He clearly enjoyed brightening up his day and adding some sparkle to it", Ifat said.

