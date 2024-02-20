Martin Lewis warns up to 1.1 million people missing out on £3,500 a year

Martin Lewis has urged 1.1 million people to check whether they are owed £3,500 a year in non-means tested payments.

Speaking on his ITV show on Tuesday, 20 February, the MoneySavingExpert explained that his team has estimated that huge numbers of pensioners aged 66 and older who need help with daily living due to illness or disability may be missing out on attendance allowance payments.

Lewis explained that claimants must have needed help for six months or more, and those with the Power of Attorney over someone are also able to claim on their behalf.