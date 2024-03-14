Meghan ‘launches’ luxury lifestyle brand with glitzy Instagram video

Meghan Markle has launched a luxury lifestyle brand with a glitzy Instagram video.

On Thursday 14 March, a new website and Instagram page for American Riviera Orchard went live, and its bio page simply reads: “By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

The first Instagram Story shows Meghan, 42, picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen set to the song “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson.

On the same profile, nine separate images make up the new logo alongside the name: “American Riviera Orchard Montecito”.

The brand is expected to focus on home, garden, food and general lifestyle wares.