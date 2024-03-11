A mother has revealed how she almost died after getting a high-street Brazilian bum lift.

Bonnie Louise Cooper paid £1,500 to have half a litre of filler injected into her bottom to make it perter, but following the procedure, she ended up being rushed to hospital with sepsis.

Ms Cooper appeared on This Morning on Monday (11 March) to tell of her own experience in a bid to raise awareness.

She said: “The pain was excruciating.

“I couldn’t move from the waist down when I got home.”

Ms Cooper collapsed and was rushed to hospital.