Footage captures two e-scooter riders attempting to drive through a submerged road in Auckland after heavy flooding in New Zealand.

The first man can be seen pushing through the deep water - rather impressively - while a second person follows behind him.

New Zealand’s largest city experienced its “wettest day on record” last Friday.

“We found a group of guys making the best of a bad situation by using Lime scooters to ride through the flood,” the witness, who recorded the video, said.

“Proof that Kiwis are always trying to make the best of a bad situation.”

