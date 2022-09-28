Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates 50th birthday with nude golden photoshoot

Gwyneth Paltrow has celebrated her 50th birthday by releasing images from a nude photoshoot where she posed covered in gold paint.

The birthday girl posted the pictures from her Goldfinger-inspired shoot to her Goop website on Tuesday, 27 September.

Ms Paltrow said of the shoot: “All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked... I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing.

“It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.”

Sign up for our newsletters.