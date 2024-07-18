Two women share $3,500 studio apartment - but never at the same time

Two women renting a $3,500-per-month (£2,690) studio apartment in New York City have revealed that they never bump into each other in the flat - because they're never there at the same time.

Daisy Okas, 51, explained to the New York Post that she and her roommate share the accommodation in Manhattan, but they both pick different days to stay there.

She came up with the system after accepting a marketing job that required three days a week in the office, but couldn't commute from her home Connecticut - nor did she want to pay high Manhattan rents to not live there full time.