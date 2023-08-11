Rock pool dips and cable car trips: get active in Madeira

A natural playground rising from the ocean: that sums up Madeira. Holidaymakers have long converged on the island in search of warmth, relaxation and indulgence. Increasingly, though, this Atlantic fragment is a destination for seekers of adventure.

One such seeker is The Independent’s resident travel expert Simon Calder, who visited the alluring North Atlantic archipelago in search of some thrilling subtropical action. Here he found scenic cable car journeys over steep hills, coastal golf courses and volcanic rock pools waiting for him.