A lawyer representing the victims of the late paedophile and financier Jeffrey Epstein says she does not believe Virginia Giuffre will “remain silent” regarding her sexual abuse case against Prince Andrew.

Ms Giuffre reached a multimillion-pound settlement with the Duke of York, which included a clause that banned her from speaking out about the case for a year, to prevent the case from proceeding to a civil trial.

The settlement expires in February.

Lisa Bloom told Times Radio on Monday, 30 January: “I expect [Ms Giuffre] to continue to use her voice to speak out.”

