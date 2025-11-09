Prince George sings with Kate during Festival of Remembrance

Watch as Prince George sings with the Princess of Wales during the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday (8 November) at the Royal Albert Hall.

It is the first time the 12-year-old, and second in line to the throne, has attended the event held to commemorate those who lost their lives in service. The King and Queen were also in attendance, as was Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch.

The young royal and his mother Princess Kate can be seen singing the hymn “Abide with Me”. Following a two-minute silence, the hall performed a rendition of “God Save the King”.

This year's Festival of Remembrance marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. It featured music from Sir Rod Stewart and Sam Ryder.