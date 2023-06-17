Prince Louis was spotted giving a salute to the thousands waiting at Buckingham Palace, as he joined his family on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour flypast today (17 June).

The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales regularly steals the show at engagements, and has been spotted throughout today's event covering his ears at the noise of aircraft and fidgeting with his hair.

It echoes his behaviour during last year's Trooping the Colour for the late Queen Elizabeth II.