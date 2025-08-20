Prince Phillip’s cousin shares late duke’s kind words when he revealed he was gay

Prince Phillip's cousin has shared the kind words he offered after he came out as gay.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten was the first member of the extended royal family to come out. He is the first cousin once removed of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking to Gyles Brandreth on the Rosebud podcast in an episode released on Tuesday, 19 August, Lord Ivar shared how he was surprised to learn that the broadcaster had mentioned to Prince Philip that he had come out.

"He said to you, 'whatever makes him happy,'... He was very tolerant. But then he was a sailor," Lord Ivar said with laughter.