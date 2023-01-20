Prince William offers support to Australian communities affected by severe flooding

Prince William has spoken to people representing regions in Australia recently affected by serious flooding.

The Prince of Wales offered his support to a group which included small business owners, frontline responders, and indigenous people's leaders.

Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and South Australia were hit by devastating floods over the past few months.

William has made a donation to help with Australian Red Cross efforts in the affected regions, Kensington Palace has said.

