Prince William and Kate arrive at Greentown Labs, Boston's 'climatech incubator'

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at what is said to be the largest climate technology start-up incubator in the US.

This footage shows the moment William and Kate arrived at the centre in Somerville on the second day of their Massachusetts trip.

Greentown Labs endeavours to design and implement a more sustainable world, and since 2011 has launched 500 companies

During this visit, the prince and princess will hear about their latest developments in climate technology

The royal couple is in Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize awards on Friday, 2 December.

Sign up for our newsletters.