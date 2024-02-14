Queen Camilla admired a painting of her step-granddaughter Princess Charlotte as she attended an art gallery in London on Wednesday (14 February).

The Queen visited Kindred Studios’ Shepherds Bush pop-up hub, where she admired a painting of Princess Charlotte, created by artist Mercedes Carbonell.

Looking closely at the painting, the 76-year-old monarch declared: “I think I recognise her”.

Ms Carbonell created her version of a photograph released to mark the young royal's second birthday in 2017.

The Queen also met with other London artists, from painters and ceramicists to textiles and fashion designers.