Three new rare African penguin chicks born at UK wildlife park

Three rare African penguin chicks have been born at Hertfordshire’s Paradise Wildlife Park.

The arrival of the penguins was announced by the wildlife park in a special video posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday (24 January).

The chicks have doubled in size since hatching and will soon be ready to leave their nests.

The wildlife park uses hidden cameras to check on the penguin’s health and welfare.

“These fluffy new additions are vitally important as African penguins are classed as endangered species”, a wildlife park spokesman said.