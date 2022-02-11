The RSPCA are searching for a home for a 21-year-old cat, believed to be the oldest ever to come into their care.

Morag was handed over to the charity’s Worcester and Mid Worcestershire branch by her previous owner, who was no longer able to care for her.

She is aged the equivalent of 100 in human years and after a quick check over by the RSPCA, they are now looking to find her a “special retirement home”.

Despite looking slightly scruffy, Morag is described as being surprisingly lively and mobile for her age.

