Ryan Reynolds left a young Deadpool fan battling cancer in tears as he surprised him at hospital.

The actor paid a special visit to see eight-year-old Nash Coté, who is currently undergoing treatment for a rare type of cancer at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Nash, who is receiving a six-week course of proton radiation, had decorated his radiation mask like a Deadpool one, which caught the 47-year-old actor's eye.

The video, posted on 20 September, shows Reynolds entering the room with presents for Nash.

Giving Nash words of encouragement, he said: “It’s a lot for an eight-year-old kid to shoulder, I hope you know that.”