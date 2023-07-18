Self Esteem has said the journey of self-belief is “never over” as she accepted an honorary doctorate at the University of Sheffield.

The British pop star, 36, told recent graduates they had arrived at “the bottom of a new mountain” that they would constantly be climbing, but praised their commitment to their studies.

Self Esteem, real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor, was previously half of Sheffield-based folk duo Slow Club, and went solo after their split in 2017 with a sound influenced by contemporary pop.

“Everything I said about believing in myself doesn’t come easily or naturally. It’s a lifelong practice. I have to wake up and commit to it,” she said.