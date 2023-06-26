Shirley Bassey moved to tears striking coin at Royal Mint to honour 70-year career

Dame Shirley Bassey was moved to tears when after striking a coin in her honour at the Royal Mint to celebrate her 70-year musical career.

The "Big Spender" singer's name and silhouette of her striking the famous arms-outstretched pose feature on the coin.

It also features the names of her three James Bond theme tunes: "Diamonds Are Forever", "Moonraker," and "Goldfinger" with a Welsh dragon to honour her roots.

"To be the first female included within the Music Legends collection is an absolute honour," Dame Shirley said.