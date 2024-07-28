Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:20
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo cheer on Simone Biles at Paris Olympics
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been spotted in the crowd cheering on gymnast Simone Biles, as she performed in the qualifying events of the Paris Olympics this morning (28 July).
This is a hotly-anticipated comeback for Biles, who admitted she got the ‘twisties’ in Tokyo 2020, which stopped her from performing her best.
As she wrapped up her routine today, however, the crowd erupted into applause, with Wicked stars Grande and Erivo jumping up out of their seats to support her.
Up next
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
01:00:33
Simon Calder looks back on 30 years of travel with The Independent
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
00:59
Watch: Police clash with Tommy Robinson supporters as nine arrested
00:28
Team GB silver-winning cyclist Anna Henderson on quitting skiing
00:37
Andy Burnham claims Manchester Airport footage isn’t ‘clear cut’
01:33
Astronauts hold their own ‘Olympics’ from International Space Station
00:20
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo cheer on Simone Biles at Olympics
00:28
Team GB silver-winning cyclist Anna Henderson on quitting skiing
00:22
US rugby player praises ‘all body types’ on display at Paris Olympics
01:13
Paris Olympics 2024: Day one highlights as Team GB secure first medals
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:55
Billy Joel’s daughters steal show as he ends 10-year MSG residency
00:26
Headless Marie Antoinettes feature in Paris Olympics opening ceremony
00:54
Kamala Harris appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race with election message
00:30
Kourtney Kardashian’s rarely-seen son makes surprise reality TV return
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32