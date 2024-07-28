Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo cheer on Simone Biles at Paris Olympics

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been spotted in the crowd cheering on gymnast Simone Biles, as she performed in the qualifying events of the Paris Olympics this morning (28 July).

This is a hotly-anticipated comeback for Biles, who admitted she got the ‘twisties’ in Tokyo 2020, which stopped her from performing her best.

As she wrapped up her routine today, however, the crowd erupted into applause, with Wicked stars Grande and Erivo jumping up out of their seats to support her.