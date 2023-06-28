Watch house-size asteroid fly past Earth travelling more than 2,000mph

An asteroid the size of a house sped past Earth at 2,000mph (7200km/h) on Sunday, June 25.

The Virtual Telescope Project by Gianluca Masi in Italy recorded footage showing the near-Earth object, estimated to be between 13.5-30.1ft, object travelling at two and half times the speed of sound in the early hours of Monday (26 June).

Masi used different telescope images taken back to back to create a timelapse of asteroid 2023 MU2 moving past Earth.

"Or robotic telescope tracked the very specific rates of the asteroid, this is why it looks like a sharp dot of light, while stars leave trails," Masi said.