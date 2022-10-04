Endangered softshell baby turtle hatches at San Diego Wildlife Zoo

More than 40 endangered narrow-headed softshell turtle hatchlings have been born at a zoo in California in a first for North America.

Three adult turtles have lived at the zoo for more than 20 years, with conservationists from the San Diego Wildlife Alliance waiting all this time for signs of breeding.

The turtles' birth was announced on Monday, 3 October.

"This is a thrilling moment for us at the San Diego Zoo, and an incredible step forward in the conservation of this species,” said Kim Gray, curator of herpetology and ichthyology at the zoo.

