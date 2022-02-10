A group of housemates discovered a chilling “stalker’s shrine” when exploring the loft of their rental property in Melbourne.

TikTok user Matt Martin shared a series of videos showing the attic wall covered in disturbing items, including photos and former belongings of the person.

Chewed gum, old boots, plasters and a cigarette were amongst the items in the shrine.

The new tenants called a non-urgent police hotline but claim they were told “if there’s no body part, we can’t do anything”.

They later filed a report with the local station.

Sign up to our newsletters.