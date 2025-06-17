Steve Carell delivered a hilarious commencement speech at Northwestern University this Sunday (June 15), surprising graduates when his advice-filled address erupted into a dance party.

The Office star, who received an honorary degree, initiated the fun as The Ting Tings' "That's Not My Name" played, keeping the mood light in true Michael Scott fashion.

After his energetic minute of dancing, Carell jokingly quipped, "That was as invigorating as it was disturbing," adding, "Wow, am I out of shape.”