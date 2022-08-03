Bindi Irwin’s daughter waves at photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin has shared adorable footage of the moment her one-year-old daughter Grace waved at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin.

The pair were visiting Australia Zoo when they came across posters of the famous crocodile hunter.

“Is he over here? Grandpa Crocodile - and he’s in his construction hat,” Bindi says from behind the camera, as Grace points and waves.

“We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat even more beautiful,” Bindi captioned the video.

“Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile.”

