Feeling stressed? Doctor shares four expert tips to calm your mind

Feeling stressed? A doctor has given tips on how to shake away the worries and feel calmer.

Appearing on Lorraine on Monday (20 October), Dr Hilary shared that 91% of adults have experienced high stress in the past year. Whilst he said that a “little bit of stress is motivational”, too much can lead to anxiety and depression and have negative physical affects on your body.

In order to reduce stress, people should try and get a good night’s sleep, reduce their caffeine intake, and participate in some form of exercise outdoors.

He also said try to stop procrastinating . “Don't put off the priority things that you know you have to do till tomorrow. Deal with them today and then they're out of the way.”