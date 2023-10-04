‘I save £1,800 a year as a student with these money-saving hacks’

A savvy student has revealed how she saves £1,800 a year including paying herself “pay packets” to stop overspending.

Emma Cutler, 21, has adopted some cost-saving measures to “plan for the future” and ease the burden of university costs.

She gets three £3,000 student loan payments a year - and separates the money into pay packets when it drops into her bank account.

She uses online saving pots and cash to stop herself from overspending.

As well as dividing up her money, Emma batch cooks all her meals and completes online surveys to top up her income.