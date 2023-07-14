Smart pet cockatiel works out how to unlock cage and escape

A an innovative pet cockatiel has worked out how to unlatch his cage and escape.

Footage shows two-year-old Suay, who lives with his owner in Surat Thani province in Thailand.

The clever cockatiel is seen using his beak to pull the door of his enclosure open and slip out of the cage.

Owner Sriyok said: “Suay is very easy to teach. Sometimes he will even do what I say without treats. I think he naturally likes to learn new things.”