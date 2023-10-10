‘Crazed’ wild boar rams garden gate and attacks terrified resident

A crazed wild boar smashed through a garden gate and then attacked a resident.

The rampaging hog emerged from nearby woodland before charging onto the property in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand.

CCTV shows how the panic-stricken owner tried to lock out the beast but it simply headbutted the white metal gate to force its way through.

With the gate hanging from its hinges, the boar jumped through a barbed wire fence and attacked the terrified man who tumbled backwards before running away.

He was shaken but not seriously hurt.

The man said he checked the property’s fences to try and prevent any boars from returning in the future.