Moment The Chase’s Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett falls asleep during first date

Watch the awkward moment that The Chase’s Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett appears to fall asleep during a first date, before he takes a tries to take a sip out of a tea light.

Whilst out for a meal with fellow quiz enthusiast Natalie on Wednesday’s (20 August) episode of Celebs Go Dating, the 60-year-old yawned repeatedly in her face as he apologised for being “really zonked”.

As his date was talking, Labbett closed his eyes for several seconds, with narrator Rob Beckett accusing him of “dropping off”.

Shaking himself awake, Labbet then picked up a tea light, assuming it was his drink, and raised it to his lips.