Adorable baby reviews high-end candles in viral TikTok

An adorable baby with a keen sense of smell has taken to giving hilariously deadpan reviews of high-end candles on TikTok.

This clip shows Summer giving her two cents on the fragrances of candles from the likes of Tom Ford, and Trudon.

Rather decisive in her verdicts, she delivers her reviews in a hilariously deadpan manner - often with a simple “yes” or “no.”

Trudon and Mizensir Geneve failed to impress, but Jo Malone got her rare stamp of approval.

Mum Bri Kramer says Summer began showing an interest in scents at just nine months old.

