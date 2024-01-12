Resident opens old suitcase found in secret compartment at home: ‘A horror movie’

A British woman has terrifed TikTok viewers after making a disturbing discovering in her newly purchased home.

The content creator was renovating the residence with her partner when they found a hidden crawl space in an upstairs bedroom, in a video posted on 1 January.

They found a suitcase in a crawl space and pried it opened to see a strange-looking doll lying in the case.

“It’s nothing from a horror movie or anything out of the ordinary, but it is a really strange doll,” she said the clip. “I think it could be a collectible.”

Horrified viewers left comments, urging her and her partner to leave the home immediately.