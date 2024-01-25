Independent TV
‘Real-life Willy Wonka’ creates hyperealistic cake versions of everyday items
A TikTok creator and baker has been dubbed the "real-life Willy Wonka" for his hyperrealistic cake versions of everyday items.
Jonny Manganello, star of Netflix's "Is it Cake?" is well known for his incredible creations.
He has made cake versions of all sorts of ordinary items that look exactly like the real thing, such as bottles of mayonnaise and sticks of butter.
Manganello has even made an edible version of toilet roll - and footage shows him happily tucking into it.
02:09