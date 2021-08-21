There are three easy ways to tell if a pineapple is ripe enough to eat.

A pineapple typically has between 30 and 40 spikey dark green leaves, if you can easily pull one of these leaves off then this is a clear sign that the pineapple is ripe.

Unripe pineapples lack aroma, so if the bottom of the pineapple smells sweet then it is most likely ready to eat.

Another way to check is by observing its colour.

A pineapple that is green is not ripe yet, however, a pineapple that is mostly yellow is ready to eat.