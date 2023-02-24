A teenage pianist who fled Ukraine at the beginning of the invasion has performed in Liverpool to mark the anniversary of the war.

This footage shows 13-year-old Alisa Bushuieva playing a piano inside Liverpool ONE shopping centre.

She left Kharkiv last February, along with her mother, after the city was bombed by Putin’s troops.

The musician has also lifted the spirits of those in refugee camps in Ukraine and Poland by performing songs for them.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.