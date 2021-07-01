Watch as Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a new statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

Commissioned by the brothers, the statue will stand in the newly-redesigned Sunken Garden, which has been filled with more than 4,000 flowers and offers a “calmer and more reflective setting” for the permanent tribute to the princess.

Members of the public have been placing balloons, flags and messages outside the grounds of Kensington Palace throughout the day to pay tribute to Diana.