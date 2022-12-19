Plumber uses blowtorch to thaw pensioner's frozen drainpipe with fire

A clever plumber got creative when a distressed pensioner was left without running water - using fire to thaw his frozen drainpipe.

This video shows Ryan Mills wrapping the pipe up with rags before dousing them with WD-40 and setting them alight with a blowtorch.

The flames did the job - and the customer, who lived alone and was in his nineties, regained the use of his toilet, sink, and bath.

Mr Mills, based in Edinburgh, said while the method is the easiest way to clear frozen pipes, he wouldn’t set someone’s house on fire without “thinking everything through.”

