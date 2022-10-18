Endangered red panda cub takes first steps outdoors

An endangered baby red panda whose birth in June gave hope to conservationists has taken its first steps outside.

Little Red, who lives at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire, tentatively took their first steps under the watchful eye of mother Tilly.

The sex of the cub has not yet been determined as vets have been unable to accurately check.

“‘Little Red’ is slowly appearing more and more each day. Visitors might even get to spot the cub trying to climb the areas near the nest box when visiting the park,” a park spokesperson said.

