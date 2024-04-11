Adorable tiny monkeys measuring just 3cm born at Shropshire zoo

A zoo in Shropshire is celebrating the birth of two tiny monkeys, no bigger than ping pong balls.

Telford’s Exotic Zoo shared the news of the exciting birth on Friday 29 March.

“We had an amazing Easter surprise as our pygmy marmosets had babies,” they wrote on social media, posting the first footage of the twins.

“They are the smallest monkey in the world so you can imagine how small the babies are - no bigger than a human thumb, and weighing about 5-10 grams.”

According to the zoo, pygmy marmosets are found in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and northern Bolivia.