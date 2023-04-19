Local elections 2023: When are they and how can I vote?

It is less than a month until local elections get underway in England.

More than 8,000 council seats across 230 local authorities are up for grabs, as well as votes to elect mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

Those who intend to vote in person will need to show a form of photo identification at their polling station, a new compulsory measure in England.

Though not all forms of photo ID will be accepted - passports, driving licences, and blue badges are among valid forms - voters without correct ID can apply for a voter authority certificate by 25 April.

Sign up for our newsletters.