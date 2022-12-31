Keir Starmer calls for a ‘completely new way of doing politics’ in new year message

Keir Starmer has called for a “completely new way of doing politics” in his new year message.

The Labour leader also used his address to reflect on “another very tough year” for the UK and called for a new sense of hope and for the people of Britain to continue to “stand by the people of Ukraine” who have “shown such bravery fighting for their liberty”.

“We must renew our vow to change our country for the better, 2023 is a new chapter for Britain,” Mr Starmer said.

“But for hope to flourish, Britain needs to change.”

