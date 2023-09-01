25 tonnes of endangered eels destined for smuggling seized by police

Spanish police seize 25 tonnes of endangered eels destined for smuggling.

The Spanish Guardia Civil posted a video on Twitter/X with footage of the find.

The bust was part of anti-smuggling operation “ASKEZ IV-LAKE”, a Guardia Civil project in cooperation with Europol as well as different European and American partners.

”Thirty suspects have been arrrested in Spain, seizing 18 tons of European eel (Anguilla anguilla) which would have an estimated value of €20 million in the black market,” the post read.